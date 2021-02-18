Six died, twelve injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

Six died while twelve received multiple injuries when bus collided with a trawler, 10 km away from Fatehjang on Pindigheb Fatehjang road

The dead and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Fatehjang by Rescue 1122. As per details a Pindigheb bound bus coming from Rawalpindi, collided head on with a trawler because of rash driving of the bus driver.

Those died include Muhammad Shafiq r/o Khaur , Hamayun r/o Ikhlas , Muhammad Waseem r/o Malal , Yasir bus conductor r/o Ratwal , Muhammad Akram r/o Gali Jageer and Ghulam Raza r/o Chenji Talagang . Those received multiple injuries include Junaid r/o Nowshera Pindigheb , Muhammad r/o Malal , Mansha Bibi r/o Gali Jageer , Shafqat r/o Ikhlas , Rameez r/o Gali Jageer , Muhammad Afzal r/o Muslim Town Pindigheb , Sikandar r/o Dhulian , Mehrban r/o Khaur , Arshad r/o Jhandiyal , Mehmood Khan r/o Khundi Dheri Pindigheb , Musarat Bibi r/o Khaur and Talha r/o Dhuliyan .

Meanwhile Afaq Ahmad a Ist year student r/o Khaur committed suicide because of unknown reasons. On the other hand police arrested four gamblers namely Akram ,Liaqat , Nisar and Abdul Jabbar from the jurisdiction of Basal police station.

In another attempt Jand police arested Pir Sair Shah r/o Kohat and recovered 1.1. kg charas from his possession .