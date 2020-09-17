UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Dies In Road Traffic, Suicide Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:11 PM

Six dies in road traffic, suicide incidents

Four persons were died in different road accidents while two others committed suicide in separate incidents in the vicinity of the district on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Four persons were died in different road accidents while two others committed suicide in separate incidents in the vicinity of the district on Thursday.

According to details, Inayat, a resident of Changha Mangha, was standing along with his seven year old daughter Iman Fatima at road when a harshly driven rickshaw hit the girl. As a result she died on the spot.

In second incident, two motorcyclists Ramzan and Latif were on their way in Saddar Phool Nagar Police area, when another motorcyclist Abdul Rehman coming from opposite side, collided with them. Resultantly, Ramzan and Latif died on the spot whereas Abdul Rehman received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital.

Similarly, an elderly woman was died when she was riding a motorcycle with her son Imran in Gandhi Roop Singh area that another motorbike coming from opposite side, collided with them. Imran also received multiple injuries and was taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Tufail, 40, committed suicide while jumping in a deep well over domestic dispute in Kanganpur area.

In another incident, Faryad Ali, 17 resident of Kot Loha Singh area, committed suicide by taking poisonous pills over domestic dispute.

Related Topics

Police Road Died Suicide Saddar Women From

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases Rs800 to Rs114,200 per tola 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Health minister orders intensifying surveillance f ..

2 minutes ago

US General Calls for Russia's Hypersonic Weapons t ..

2 minutes ago

SEPA raids markets to check trade of contraband pl ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Slams European Parliam ..

5 minutes ago

Tribal elders assure support in maintaining peace

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.