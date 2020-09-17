Six dies in road traffic, suicide incidents

Four persons were died in different road accidents while two others committed suicide in separate incidents in the vicinity of the district on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Four persons were died in different road accidents while two others committed suicide in separate incidents in the vicinity of the district on Thursday.

According to details, Inayat, a resident of Changha Mangha, was standing along with his seven year old daughter Iman Fatima at road when a harshly driven rickshaw hit the girl. As a result she died on the spot.

In second incident, two motorcyclists Ramzan and Latif were on their way in Saddar Phool Nagar Police area, when another motorcyclist Abdul Rehman coming from opposite side, collided with them. Resultantly, Ramzan and Latif died on the spot whereas Abdul Rehman received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital.

Similarly, an elderly woman was died when she was riding a motorcycle with her son Imran in Gandhi Roop Singh area that another motorbike coming from opposite side, collided with them. Imran also received multiple injuries and was taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Tufail, 40, committed suicide while jumping in a deep well over domestic dispute in Kanganpur area.

In another incident, Faryad Ali, 17 resident of Kot Loha Singh area, committed suicide by taking poisonous pills over domestic dispute.