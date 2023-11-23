Six districts’ educational institution to remain closed on Friday

A notification has been issued for observing holiday on Friday in six districts of the province as a precautionary measure to prevent smog

According to the notification issued here Thursday by the education Department, reads that educational institutions would be remain closed in 6 districts due to smog. These six districts include Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Multan. The educational institutions will open again from November 26.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the district administration has launched a helpline for complaints and information related to smog, DC office sources told APP.

The district administration has asked citizens to call 042111425725 or WhatsApp on 03289491760 regarding smog complaints or reports.

Officials say that if the complaint is not resolved within 24 hours, the Commissioner Lahore Office will resolve the issue itself.

Citizens have been requested to identify the factors causing smog and report it to the helpline immediately.