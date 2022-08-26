Six drivers booked for violating traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Six people were booked and their vehicles were impounded over the violation of traffic rules here on Friday.

A police spokesperson said teams of Punjab Highways Police by setting up pickets at Chak 46-SB, 110-SB, Mid Ranjha Road and other places, and found six people were driving vehicles without licenses.

The accused were identified as Ali Abbas,Muhammad Yaqoob,Sanaullah,Muhammad Imran,Asif Aliand Imran Ali.

Cases were registered against them in police stations concerned.