Open Menu

Six Drug Dealers Arrested, Drugs Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

Police in Attock during crackdown against the drugs mafia, arrested six alleged drug peddlers involved in illegal business of contraband and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Police in Attock during crackdown against the drugs mafia, arrested six alleged drug peddlers involved in illegal business of contraband and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said that Attock Khurd Police raided three different narcotics dens and arrested drug peddlers.

The spokesman said the police arrested Muhammad Farhan and recovered 0.50 kilogram hashish, 0.52 kilogram ice was recovered from Zahid Ashraf while 0.60 kilogram hashish from Muhammad Waheed.

The Hazro Police arrested a drugs peddler identified as Shehryar and recovered 2 kilogram hashish from his possession.

Pindigheb Police arrested a drugs peddler identified as Ikram Khan and recovered 1.40 kilogram hashish from his possession while Rango Police arrested a drugs peddler identified as Sajid Mehmood and recovered 0.54 kilogram hashish from his possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused under the 9-c of Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 and started further investigation.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

1 minute ago
 AJK PM orders crackdown on extortion, illegal prof ..

AJK PM orders crackdown on extortion, illegal profiteering ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

1 minute ago
 Australia, Saudis keep World Cup hopes alive as S. ..

Australia, Saudis keep World Cup hopes alive as S. Korea stutter again

19 minutes ago
 Belarus hailed as locomotive of CIS integration

Belarus hailed as locomotive of CIS integration

24 minutes ago
 Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth: res ..

Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth: researchers

24 minutes ago
 Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty betw ..

Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

26 minutes ago
Russia ties a Black Sea truce to lifting of some s ..

Russia ties a Black Sea truce to lifting of some sanctions

24 minutes ago
 Stocks up as fears ease over next Trump tariffs

Stocks up as fears ease over next Trump tariffs

26 minutes ago
 Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming ..

Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of 'Shah Esa' Interchange on ..

20 minutes ago
 Saudis ready for World Cup 'tough fight' after dra ..

Saudis ready for World Cup 'tough fight' after draw in Japan

20 minutes ago
 Across China: Ethnic melodies cherished, echo glob ..

Across China: Ethnic melodies cherished, echo globally

20 minutes ago
 President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrist ..

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry exp ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan