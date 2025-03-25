Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

Police in Attock during crackdown against the drugs mafia, arrested six alleged drug peddlers involved in illegal business of contraband and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Police in Attock during crackdown against the drugs mafia, arrested six alleged drug peddlers involved in illegal business of contraband and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said that Attock Khurd Police raided three different narcotics dens and arrested drug peddlers.

The spokesman said the police arrested Muhammad Farhan and recovered 0.50 kilogram hashish, 0.52 kilogram ice was recovered from Zahid Ashraf while 0.60 kilogram hashish from Muhammad Waheed.

The Hazro Police arrested a drugs peddler identified as Shehryar and recovered 2 kilogram hashish from his possession.

Pindigheb Police arrested a drugs peddler identified as Ikram Khan and recovered 1.40 kilogram hashish from his possession while Rango Police arrested a drugs peddler identified as Sajid Mehmood and recovered 0.54 kilogram hashish from his possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused under the 9-c of Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 and started further investigation.

