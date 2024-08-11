Six drug dealers arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 8 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Rawat police seized 2.5 kg drug from Sohail. Similarly, Jatali police held Ifthikar and recovered 1.6 kg drug from his possession, while, R.A Bazaar police found 1.6 kg drug from Khurram.

Following operation, Airport police confiscated 1.3 kg drug from Muzaffar. Additionally, Naseerabad police recovered 600 gram of charas from Yasir and Gujjar Khan police recovered 560 gram of charas from Zakir.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and started further investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams and emphasized that the crackdown on drug dealers would be continued in order to eradicate crime. He made it clear that illegal businesses like drug dealing would be shut down. No leniency will be observed while dealing with drug dealers, he said.