Six drug dealers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 06 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from Ali Khan.

Similarly, Jatali police recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from Nadeem.

While Saddar Barooni police recovered 1.5 kg from Tayyab Abbas.

Following the operation, Naseerabad police recovered 700 grams of charas from Arif.

Airport police recovered 01 kg of drugs from Tayyab Abbas and 650 grams of charas from Shahzad.

City police recovered 360 grams of charas from Bashir.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that the crackdown will be continued against drug dealers without any discrimination.