Six drug dealers held during crackdown

Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered 2.7 kg drugs, 18 litres liquor from their possession during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six drug dealers and recovered 2.7 kg drugs, 18 litres liquor from their possession during crackdown.

According to the police spokesman, Sadiqabad police arrested Mohammad Omar and recovered 2.4 kg drugs from him. Furthermore, they recovered 160 gram charas from Usman Latif , while 140 gram charas was recovered from Fazal Wahid.

Similarly, Bani police held Adnan Saleem and recovered 08 litres of liquor from the accused.

Following the operation, Westridge police arrested Ahsan Saleem and recovered 05 litres of liquor from him, whereas Gujjar Khan police arrested Talat, from whom they recovered 10 litres of liquor. Separate cases have been registered against the offenders, the divisional SPs said, adding that crackdown on drug dealers and liquor suppliers would continue.