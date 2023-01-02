UrduPoint.com

Six Drug Dealers, Liquor Supplier Held During Crackdown

Published January 02, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six drug dealers, and liquor suppliers and recovered more than 03 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Waris Khan police arrested Zubair and recovered more than 02 kg of drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Bani police held a person namely Furqan, and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his custody.

While Rata Amaral police arrested Waqas and recovered 06 liters of liquor from his possession.

R.A Bazaar police arrested two drug dealers Habib ur Rehman and Hamza and recovered 15 liters of liquor from their possession. Following the operation, Race Course police arrested Shahzeb and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the crackdown against drug dealers and liquor suppliers will be accelerated.

