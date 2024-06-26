Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In a significant operation, police have apprehended six drug dealer, liquor suppliers and recovered over 2.5 kg drugs and 90 liters of liquor from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Civil Lines police nabbed Dil Fraz and seized 1.6 kg drugs from his possession and 560 gram of charas was recovered from Ahmed Mirza while same quantity was also recovered from Maqsood.

Meanwhile, the Saddar Barooni police confiscated 30 liters of liquor each from Atif, Faizan, and Nabil.

Separate cases have been registered against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations praised the police teams for their efforts, stating that the accused will be prosecuted with solid evidence and will face punishment. He also vowed to continue strict actions against drug dealers and liquor suppliers to eliminate the scourge of drugs from society.