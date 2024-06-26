Six Drug Dealers, Liquor Suppliers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 09:35 PM
In a significant operation, police have apprehended six drug dealer, liquor suppliers and recovered over 2.5 kg drugs and 90 liters of liquor from their possession
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In a significant operation, police have apprehended six drug dealer, liquor suppliers and recovered over 2.5 kg drugs and 90 liters of liquor from their possession.
According to police spokesman, Civil Lines police nabbed Dil Fraz and seized 1.6 kg drugs from his possession and 560 gram of charas was recovered from Ahmed Mirza while same quantity was also recovered from Maqsood.
Meanwhile, the Saddar Barooni police confiscated 30 liters of liquor each from Atif, Faizan, and Nabil.
Separate cases have been registered against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations praised the police teams for their efforts, stating that the accused will be prosecuted with solid evidence and will face punishment. He also vowed to continue strict actions against drug dealers and liquor suppliers to eliminate the scourge of drugs from society.
Recent Stories
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change
Two dacoits killed in encounter
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 5
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting3 minutes ago
-
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools2 minutes ago
-
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change2 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter6 minutes ago
-
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police6 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot7 minutes ago
-
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram11 minutes ago
-
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model11 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 511 minutes ago
-
NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action in Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
ARPA demands bailout package for Railways' pensioners3 minutes ago
-
Christian community welcomes minority’s rights resolution3 minutes ago