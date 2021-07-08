Six drug peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :District police on Thursday arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas,arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 1.

57 kg hash as well as 200 litres liquor from them.

The accused were identified as---Tariq,Abdul Rehman, Umer Hayyat,Sarfraz, Aftab and Saqlain.

Separate cases were registered.