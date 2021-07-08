UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Drug Peddlers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Six drug peddlers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :District police on Thursday arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas,arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 1.

57 kg hash as well as 200 litres liquor from them.

The accused were identified as---Tariq,Abdul Rehman, Umer Hayyat,Sarfraz, Aftab and Saqlain.

Separate cases were registered.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

12 minutes ago

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.58 a barrel W ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan's women team faces another defeat on tour ..

55 minutes ago

Never thought of calling England tour after Corona ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan suffers major blow ahead of England ODIs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.