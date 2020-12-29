UrduPoint.com
Six Drug Peddlers Arrested, 4.31 Kg Hashish Seized

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :District police on Tuesday arrested six drug peddlers during ongoing drive against drug pushers in the district.

A police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Zulfiqar Ahmed, teams of different police stations conducted raids in the district.

They caught six drug pushers, recovered 4.31 Kg hashish, 10 litres liquor, 2 pistols 30 bore and a gun from them. They were identified as Muhammad Sidique, Shaukat, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Iqbal, Nasir and Zahoor Ahmed.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused.

