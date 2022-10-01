UrduPoint.com

Six Drug Peddlers Arrested From Defence, Clifton

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as six alleged drug suppliers were arrested from Defence, Clifton areas on Friday and over 10 kg drugs were recovered from their possession.

According to police, five identified as Muzammil, Kaleem, Zahid, Jameel and Qamar were arrested by Defence police station and over 10kg hashish and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The Clifton police station arrested a drug peddler namely Nadeem and recovered 70 grams of hashish from his possession, adding Nadeem had been to jail for his involvement in case of drug business.

Arrested all accused were habitual offenders and during initial interrogation they confessed supplying and selling drugs in different parts of the city.

Police registered cases against all accused and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station Drugs Jail All From

Recent Stories

Suicide attack on Kabul classroom kills 20, mostly ..

Suicide attack on Kabul classroom kills 20, mostly young women

27 minutes ago
 UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post ..

UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post flood situation in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party to ..

NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party to Conflict in Ukraine

27 minutes ago
 Biden Says Nord Stream Pipeline Incident 'Delibera ..

Biden Says Nord Stream Pipeline Incident 'Deliberate Act of Sabotage,' US Invest ..

27 minutes ago
 Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

30 minutes ago
 Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.