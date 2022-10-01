Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as six alleged drug suppliers were arrested from Defence, Clifton areas on Friday and over 10 kg drugs were recovered from their possession.

According to police, five identified as Muzammil, Kaleem, Zahid, Jameel and Qamar were arrested by Defence police station and over 10kg hashish and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The Clifton police station arrested a drug peddler namely Nadeem and recovered 70 grams of hashish from his possession, adding Nadeem had been to jail for his involvement in case of drug business.

Arrested all accused were habitual offenders and during initial interrogation they confessed supplying and selling drugs in different parts of the city.

Police registered cases against all accused and further investigations were underway.