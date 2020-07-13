UrduPoint.com
Six Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over 10 Kg Charras Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Six drug peddlers arrested; over 10 kg charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested six drug peddlers besides recovering over 10 kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Waris Khan Police arrested a female drug smuggler namely Zanib Bibi and recovered 2100 grams charras.

In another raid the police nabbed Ghafoor alias Makhan Khan for having 2200 grams charras.

Kahuta police rounded up two drug peddlers namely Talat alias Munshi with 2020 grams charras and Shahid Mehmood for carrying 1200 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police held a drug peddler namely Arslan and seized 2150 grams charras while Morgah police arrested Aftab Nazir and recovered 1320 grams charras.

The police registered separate cases against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation are underway.

CPO appreciated the performance of Waris Khan, Kahuta, Gujar Khan and Morgah police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring againstthose involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

