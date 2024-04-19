Open Menu

Six Drug Peddlers Arrested With Over 4690 Grams Charras

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Six drug peddlers arrested with over 4690 grams charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The police in an action against suspected drug peddlers here on Friday arrested six accused besides recovering over 4690 grams charras and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt conducted a raid in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Zubair for having 1300 grams charras while Race Course police netted Nasir Ali for possessing 700 grams charras.

Pirwadhai police arrested Naseer for having 1720 grams charras and Usman with 250 grams charras.

Taxila police also recovered 520 grams charras from Sajjad Ahmed and Jatli police arrested an accused namely Rizwan with 200 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

The City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other outlaws, he added.

