Six Drug Peddlers Arrested With Over 4690 Grams Charras
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The police in an action against suspected drug peddlers here on Friday arrested six accused besides recovering over 4690 grams charras and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt conducted a raid in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Zubair for having 1300 grams charras while Race Course police netted Nasir Ali for possessing 700 grams charras.
Pirwadhai police arrested Naseer for having 1720 grams charras and Usman with 250 grams charras.
Taxila police also recovered 520 grams charras from Sajjad Ahmed and Jatli police arrested an accused namely Rizwan with 200 grams charras.
Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.
The City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other outlaws, he added.
Recent Stories
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3-day training program on AI in teaching practices concluded at AIOU1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker suspends Dasti and Iqbal's memberships for current session1 minute ago
-
Heavy rainfall causes drainage issues in Peshawar1 minute ago
-
Intermediate first annual exams 2024 start11 minutes ago
-
Delegation of CUST students visits the Safe City Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Police crack down on crime, drugs11 minutes ago
-
President IRS commends media for extensive coverage despite challenges11 minutes ago
-
Foreign tourists showing interest in Pakistan’s cuisines11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner stresses to complete all ongoing projects without delay21 minutes ago
-
Sukkur authorities focus on food safety, quality control in wheat purchases31 minutes ago
-
Spring Flower Show attracts students in Agri University at large1 hour ago
-
Election campaigns for by-poll in four KP constituencies end: EC1 hour ago