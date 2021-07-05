Six drug peddlers, bootlegger, illegal weapon holders arrested

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers on Monday conducted raids in different areas and arrested three outlaws including two for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering 1280 grams charras, four bottles of liquor and two 30 bore pistols from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers on Monday conducted raids in different areas and arrested three outlaws including two for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering 1280 grams charras, four bottles of liquor and two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the Airport police rounded up Usman Mehmood for possessing four bottles of liquor, New Town police held Muhammad Shahzaib with recovery of 540 grams charras and Shabbir with 520 grams charras.

Similarly, Naseerabad police arrested Hasib ur Rehman and recovered 220 grams charras while Sahuli Khan was sent behind the bars as police recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

In another attempt, the Rawat police netted Muhammad Akram for having a 30 bore pistol.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.