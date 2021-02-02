UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Arrested; Eight Kg Charras, One Kg Heroin, 250 Bottles Liquor Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Six drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; eight kg charras, one kg heroin, 250 bottles liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested six accused besides recovering over eight kg charras, over one kg heroin and 250 bottles liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, R A Baazar police arrested two drug peddlers namely Arslan for possessing 1800 grams charras and 1200 grams heroin and a female, Mehak for carrying 1100 grams charras.

City police rounded up Naveed Ullah and recovered three kg charras from his possession.

Sadiqabad police netted Shamraiz alias Tatu as police seized 2400 grams charras from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police arrested two bootleggers identified as Muhammad Dawood and Botta Masih with 250 bottles liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Arslan All From

Recent Stories

PM makes conditional offers to resign

10 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

11 minutes ago

Chairman of DP World visits Dubai International Ai ..

28 minutes ago

SC issues notices to AGP, foreign office, other re ..

45 seconds ago

PESCO takes action against 22 power pilferers

46 seconds ago

KP govt finalizes arrangements to observe 'Kashmir ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.