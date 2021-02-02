Six drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; eight kg charras, one kg heroin, 250 bottles liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested six accused besides recovering over eight kg charras, over one kg heroin and 250 bottles liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, R A Baazar police arrested two drug peddlers namely Arslan for possessing 1800 grams charras and 1200 grams heroin and a female, Mehak for carrying 1100 grams charras.

City police rounded up Naveed Ullah and recovered three kg charras from his possession.

Sadiqabad police netted Shamraiz alias Tatu as police seized 2400 grams charras from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police arrested two bootleggers identified as Muhammad Dawood and Botta Masih with 250 bottles liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.