Six drug peddlers, bootleggers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Monday arrested six accused besides recovering 5,825 grams narcotics and 10 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that City police held Kaleem for having 100 grams charras while Westridge police rounded up an accused namely Nasim Mehmood with 1,365 grams charras.

R.A.Bazar police in their raid arrested Saleem Mumtaz on recovery of 1,100 grams charras and Pitras for carrying 10 liters liquor.

Naseerabad police also rounded up Shehzad for possessing 1,150 grams charras and Safian with 1,110 grams charras.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations were underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.