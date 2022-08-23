Six drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Tuesday arrested six accused besides recovering over two kg narcotics and 21 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Naseerabad police held a drug peddler namely Riasat and recovered 1625 grams heroin.

New Town police arrested Abdul Rehman for having 520 grams charras while Sadiqabad, Airport and Morgah police rounded up Umar Nawaz, Umair, Tanveer Gul and Imran and seized 21.5 liters liquor.

He said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.