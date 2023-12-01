Open Menu

Six Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Six drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers here on Friday arrested six accused besides recovering over two kg charras, 11 liters liquors and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said that Rattaamral police arrested Farooq for having 900 grams charras and Race Course police seized 600 grams charras from the possession of Muzafar.

Rawat police held Qasim with 580 grams charras and Civil Lines police rounded up Bilal for having 60 grams charras.

Civil Lines police arrested an accused namely Harison for possessing 10 liters liquor while Dhamial police held Taimoor on recovery of a liquor bottle.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

