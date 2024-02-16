Six Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers here on Friday arrested six accused besides recovering over 1940 grams charras, 30 liters liquor and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral, Rawat, Sadiqabad and Bani police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Hamza, Muhammad Nabi, Shakeel, Munir, Yousaf, and Kashif and recovered 1940 grams charras and 30 liters liquor from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
