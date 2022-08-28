Six drug peddlers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Sunday arrested six accused besides recovering 2,065 grams narcotics, five liters liquor and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Taxila police held Shakeel for having 1400 grams charras while Shameem was rounded up for having 200 grams charas.

New Town and Gujar Khan police arrested Hamyoun with 215 grams charras and a woman namely Faria Ijaz with 130 grams heroin. Kahuta police netted Riasat for having five liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.