Six Drug Peddlers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM
Police claimed to have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered over ten kilograms of hashish and other drugs from their possession
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Police claimed to have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered over ten kilograms of hashish and other drugs from their possession.
The operation, conducted on secret intelligence, led to the seizure of over 10 kilograms of hashish, 1,600 grams of heroin, and 68 grams of crystal meth (ice). DSP Saddar Circle, Khalid Javed Joiya, confirmed that the arrests were made at various locations following strategic raids.
Among the arrested suspects was Tanveer Abbas, from whom 10.56 kilograms of hashish wrapped in dark brown tape and hidden inside a bag were recovered.
Another accused, Ghayas Rajput, was found in possession of 1.04 kilograms of heroin. Similarly, suspect Tasawur alias Sunny was caught with 560 grams of heroin.
Additionally, suspects Mehmood and Sharjeel were found carrying 22 grams of crystal meth, while Muhammad Ramzan was caught with 24 grams of the same substance.
District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz appreciated the efforts of city police station SHO Muzammil Khan and his team for their successful operation. He emphasized the district police's unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in Lodhran.
