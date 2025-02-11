Open Menu

Six Drug Peddlers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM

Six drug peddlers held

Police claimed to have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered over ten kilograms of hashish and other drugs from their possession

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Police claimed to have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered over ten kilograms of hashish and other drugs from their possession.

The operation, conducted on secret intelligence, led to the seizure of over 10 kilograms of hashish, 1,600 grams of heroin, and 68 grams of crystal meth (ice). DSP Saddar Circle, Khalid Javed Joiya, confirmed that the arrests were made at various locations following strategic raids.

Among the arrested suspects was Tanveer Abbas, from whom 10.56 kilograms of hashish wrapped in dark brown tape and hidden inside a bag were recovered.

Another accused, Ghayas Rajput, was found in possession of 1.04 kilograms of heroin. Similarly, suspect Tasawur alias Sunny was caught with 560 grams of heroin.

Additionally, suspects Mehmood and Sharjeel were found carrying 22 grams of crystal meth, while Muhammad Ramzan was caught with 24 grams of the same substance.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz appreciated the efforts of city police station SHO Muzammil Khan and his team for their successful operation. He emphasized the district police's unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in Lodhran.

Recent Stories

City experiences partly cloudy weather

City experiences partly cloudy weather

5 minutes ago
 PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transfor ..

PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global busin ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral ..

Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for s ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..

10 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..

25 minutes ago
 Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, I ..

Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..

10 minutes ago
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education ..

Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explo ..

Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..

10 minutes ago
 Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyr ..

Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed p ..

10 minutes ago
 KPK health department seeks annual performance rep ..

KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's

13 minutes ago
 PTI senator moves IHC for production order

PTI senator moves IHC for production order

13 minutes ago
 Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues

Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan