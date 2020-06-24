UrduPoint.com
Six Drug Peddlers Held ,Narcotics Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered Narcotics from their possession. on the directives of SSP Tharparkar, Incharge CIA police conducted a raid in jurisdictions of Police station kaloi and arrested three drug peddlers identified as Teekam kolhi, Shahban babbar and Yar Muhammad Nohrio and seized 280 liters illicit liquor, 5250 packets of gutkaa and one motor cycle.

SHO Police station chachrro while carrying out raid arrested lavi kumar and recovered 1100 packets of GND gutkaa and one Motorcycle from his possession.

Meanwhile Incharge CIA Police Zulfiqar Hyderi conducted a raid and apprehended a drug peddler Kelaash s/o lekhraj Maheshwari and seized 6500 packets of adaab gutkaa from him.

On other hand a drug peddler Mukhtiar Ali s/o Mushtaq Ali Bhrgri was arrested and 70 gram charas was recovered from him, Police have registered cases against accused under control of Narcotics substance 1997.

