Six Drug Peddlers Held, Over 4.8 Kg Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against suspected drug peddlers, on Monday arrested six accused besides recovering over 4.8 kg hashish from their possession.

According to the police spokesperson, the Naseerabad Police held Sulman for having 1,250 grams of hashish, and the Taxila Police arrested Hamid and Jahanzaib for possessing 2,180 grams of the same drug.

The Gujar Khan Police arrested Tariq for possessing 355 grams of hashish. Likewise, the Bani Police arrested Zahir for having 700 grams of hashish.

Meanwhile, the Rattaamral Police nabbed an accused identified as Riaz, and seized 360 grams of hashish from him.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused arrested.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Nadeem Shehzad Bukhari had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other criminals, he added.

