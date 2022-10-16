Six drug peddlers held; over nine kg charras recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Sunday arrested six accused besides recovering over nine kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police held Toseef for having 1620 grams charras and Moin Khan with 1670 grams charras.

Bani police rounded up Mohsin Ijaz with 1160 grams charras and Muhammad Rashid for carrying 1140 grams charras.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police while conducting a raid arrested an accused namely Ruhollah for possessing 1150 grams charras and City police netted Saud Ahmed with 1280 grams charras.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.