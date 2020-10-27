Six drug peddlers held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The police on Tuesday said during an ongoing drive against drug pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested six drug peddlers besides recovering 2.

110 Kg hashish, 1.150 Kg heroin and liquor 12 liter.

The accused were identified as Ali Asghar, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Imran, Liaquat Ali,Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Aslam.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.