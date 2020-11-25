Six drug peddlers held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that during the ongoing drive against drug peddlers in the district,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested six drug pushers and recovered 5 kg hashish, 20 litres liquor and two pistols 30 bore from their possession.

They were identified as--Maula Bakhsh,Sohail Raza,Sabir Hussain,Muhammad Nisar,Muhammad Tahir and Usman. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.