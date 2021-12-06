Six drug peddlers held with narcotics:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them. Police on Monday said that during an ongoing drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested six accused.

They were identified as Gul Akbar,Hamza,Muhammad Ameer,Muhammad Ali,Hassan and Mazhar.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.