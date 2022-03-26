Six drug-peddlers held with narcotics

Police on Saturday arrested six alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested six alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A spokesman said that during the ongoing drive against drug-selling, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused including Muhammad Inayat, Sohail Tariq, Saifullah, Mukhtiar Khan, Qaisar Khan and Ghulam Murtaza and recovered 6.

5-kg hashish and 1.2-kg opium from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.