Six Drug-peddlers Held With Narcotics
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 07:12 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested six alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.
A spokesman said that during the ongoing drive against drug-selling, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused including Muhammad Inayat, Sohail Tariq, Saifullah, Mukhtiar Khan, Qaisar Khan and Ghulam Murtaza and recovered 6.
5-kg hashish and 1.2-kg opium from them.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused.