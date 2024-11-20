Six drug peddlers, liquor suppliers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Police have arrested six drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and recovered more than 04 kilogram drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, R.A Bazaar Police held Abul Saboor and recovered 2.4 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Pirwadhai Police recovered 650 grams hashish from Ali Hamza While, Taxila Police during operation recovered 550 grams hashish from Iftikhar.

Additionally, Saddar Barooni Police recovered 525 grams hashish from Khurram Shahzad.

Following operation, Ratta Amral Police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Arbaaz.

Airport Police recovered 24 bottles of liquor from Majid.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar appreciated the performance of police teams for their swift action stated that the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence and will be punished. He made it clear that strict action will be taken against such elements involved in criminal activities.