Six drug peddlers netted with 6810 grams charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Rawalpindi district Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers here on Friday arrested six accused besides recovering 6810 grams charras and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral Police conducted a raid in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up an accused namely Abdullah with 2200 grams charras and Saifullah for having 1600 grams charras.

Dhamial police arrested Zulqarnain for having 1350 grams charras while Chontra police netted a drug peddler namely Baqir for possessing 1100 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police held Noor Ali and recovered 560 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.