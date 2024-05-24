Six Drug Peddlers Netted With 6810 Grams Charras
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Rawalpindi district Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers here on Friday arrested six accused besides recovering 6810 grams charras and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral Police conducted a raid in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up an accused namely Abdullah with 2200 grams charras and Saifullah for having 1600 grams charras.
Dhamial police arrested Zulqarnain for having 1350 grams charras while Chontra police netted a drug peddler namely Baqir for possessing 1100 grams charras.
Saddar Wah police held Noor Ali and recovered 560 grams charras.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rattaamral police bust dacoit gang; arrest two3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to his grandfather Hakim Zardari on 13th death anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Security for Juma prayers13 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk under 'Suthra Punjab' held23 minutes ago
-
ACE striving for ending corruption23 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over death of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani33 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Katlang firing43 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise at Lower Bari Doab canal53 minutes ago
-
LHC moved against ban on court reporting1 hour ago
-
Senate adopts motion to elect Senate House committee1 hour ago
-
No electoral process has any direct or indirect bearing on the future dispensation of Kashmir disput ..1 hour ago
-
Wah Cantt police arrest female drug smuggler with 2360 grams heroin1 hour ago