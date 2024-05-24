Open Menu

Six Drug Peddlers Netted With 6810 Grams Charras

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Six drug peddlers netted with 6810 grams charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Rawalpindi district Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers here on Friday arrested six accused besides recovering 6810 grams charras and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral Police conducted a raid in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up an accused namely Abdullah with 2200 grams charras and Saifullah for having 1600 grams charras.

Dhamial police arrested Zulqarnain for having 1350 grams charras while Chontra police netted a drug peddler namely Baqir for possessing 1100 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police held Noor Ali and recovered 560 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

1 hour ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

1 hour ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

15 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

15 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

15 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

15 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

15 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan