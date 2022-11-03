UrduPoint.com

Six Drug Peddlers, POs Held; Over Four Kg Charras Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Six drug peddlers, POs held; over four kg charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders (POs) on Thursday arrested six besides recovering over four kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Kalar Syedan police held Kamran for having 2200 grams charras while Patriata police rounded up Raeez on recovery of 1900 grams charras.

Sadiqabad police arrested Miraj and recovered 300 grams charras.

New Town, Gungmandi and Rwp Cantt Police also arrested three POs namely Adnan, Haroon and Numan, wanted in different cases.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and the lawbreakers and POs would be sent behind the bars.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug pushers, bootleggers, POs and most wanted criminals.

