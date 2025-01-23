Six Drug Peddlers Rounded Up With 17 Kg Charras
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested six accused besides recovering 17 kg charras and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman.
He informed that Rattaamral police held Shehryar alias Makri and recovered 12 kg charras.
The accused was allegedly involved in supplying drugs to the students of different educational institutions.
In other raids, R.A.Bazar, Saddar Wah, City and Mandra police rounded up five accused namely Haq Waris with 2100 grams charras, Arslan with 1390 grams charras, Waseem for having 720 grams charras, Hassan Ali for carrying 650 grams charras and Yasir on recovery of 570 grams charras.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
