Six Drug Pushers Arrested, 4.670 Kg Heroin Seized

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:37 PM

Six drug pushers arrested, 4.670 kg heroin seized

Police arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

According to police here on Wednesday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested six accused.

Police recovered 4.670 kg heroin, 900 gm hashish and 410 litres liquor from them.They were- Liaquat Ali, Muhammad Nasrullah, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Mukhtar, Muhammad Akram and Nazar Muhammad.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

