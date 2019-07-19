Six drug pushers, four POs nabbed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) -:The police arrested 10 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and six drug pushers from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson here on Friday, the teams conducted raids at various areas and arrested four proclaimed offenders and recovered five pistols, a revolver and a gun from from their possession.

The team also arrested six drug pushers -- Yaqoob, Tayyab, Saleem, Akbar,Noman and Sabir and seized 4.6 kgs charas and 147 litres liquor from them. Separate cases were registered.