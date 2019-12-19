UrduPoint.com
Six Drug Pushers Nabbed, Drugs Recovered In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Six drug pushers nabbed, drugs recovered in Multan

Excise Taxation and Narcotics Department's team caught six drug paddlers and recovered drugs from their possession here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Excise Taxation and Narcotics Department's team caught six drug paddlers and recovered drugs from their possession here on Thursday.

Talking to media here on Thursday, Director Excise Abdullah Khan said that a divisional excise team led by ETO Malik Altaf Hussain and inspector Abdul Majeed Nandla conducted raids and arrested six drug pushers in the limits of Shah Rukn-e-Alam police station premises.

The team recovered 2630 grams hashish, 200 grams opium, six mobiles and cash from their possession and registered case against the accused.

The drug pushers were involved in supplying the drugs to education institutions including Bahauddin Zakariya university, director added.

