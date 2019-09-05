Six Drug-pushers Rounded Up In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 06:57 PM
Police on Thursday arrested six drug-pushers and recovered 8.550-kgs maurijuana from them
According to police spokesman, Motara police intercepted three drug-pushers, later identified as Shehzad, Shahbaz and Bilal -- in different localities and recovered 1.840-kg, 1.500-kg and 1.
240-kg marijuana from their possession, respectively.
Muradpur police arrested Bilal from Mudassar Shaheed Road with 1.560-kg marijuana.
Phoklian police arrested one Asif from Kalian Chowk with 1.230-kg marijuana.
Meanwhile, Kotli Loharian police arrested one Riaz near Kharota Sydain with 1.180-kg marijuana.
Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.