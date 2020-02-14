UrduPoint.com
Six Drug Pushers Rounded Up In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:47 PM

Police on Friday have arrested six drugs pushers and recovered 4.540 kg hash, bottles of liquor from their possession.

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) : Police on Friday have arrested six drugs pushers and recovered 4.540 kg hash, bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to police, PS Hajipura intercepted Adnan near Shahabpura chowk, and recovered 2.140 kg hash from him.

PS Sadr Daska managed to arrest Ali near village Malumey and recovered 1.289 kg hash from his possession.

PS Ugoki arrested Muhammad Ali from and recovered 1.120 kg hash.

Meanwhile, PS Civil Lines, on a tip off, arrested three drugs pushers from Hakeem Khadam road. The accused included- Rizwan, Shafi and Muhammad Rizwan.

Police had registered separate cases against and started investigations.

