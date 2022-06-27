Six drugs peddlers, bootleggers held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi police on Monday, during a course of action, claimed to have arrested six accused involved in drugs smuggling and bootleggers.

The police also recovered 340 grams charras, five liters of liquor and 15 cans of beer from their possessions.

A police spokesperson said that the Gujar Khan police apprehended a suspect namely Munir Ahmed and recovered 120 grams charras while Rawat police netted Husnain Ali for having 220 grams charras.

Airport police rounded up an accused namely Azeem with five liters of liquor. Patriata police held Ahsan, Fawad and Hamad for possessing 15 beer cans.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects and the investigations have been launched against them.