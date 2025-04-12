Six Drugs Suppliers Netted With Over 10 Kg Charas
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in an anti-drugs crackdown on Saturday morning, arrested six accused including a lady drug supplier recovering more than 10 kilograms of charas.
According to the police spokesman, the Naseerabad Police nabbed two accused Nighat with 1.56 kg 560 charas, while the Civil Lines Police recovered 2.2 kg of the contraband item from accused Raheel.
Similarly the Wah Cantt Police held two accused Waqar and Azam on the recovery of 1.8 kg and 1.56 kg charas from them respectively.
Likewise, the Rawat and New Town Police also netted accused Khalid and Sajjad respectively with 1.54 kg and 1.5 kg charas.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in a statement, said that the crackdown launched as per the Punjab chief minister's vision for a drug-free Punjab would continue in the Rawalpindi region till the elimination of the scourge from the area.
