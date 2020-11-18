UrduPoint.com
Six DSPs Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:43 PM

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad region, Dr Jamil Ahmed has ordered transfer and postings of six Deputy Superintendents of Police at different offices of the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad region, Dr Jamil Ahmed has ordered transfer and postings of six Deputy Superintendents of Police at different offices of the region. According to an office order, DSP Wazir Ali Pathan. Mehar Ali Jagirani and Muhammad Yaqoob Jatt, all the three awaiting posting at office of the Additional IGP office Hyderabad Region, were transferred and posted as SDPO Kamal Dero, district Naushehro Feroze, SDPO Nawabshah City, district Shaheed Benazirabad and SDPO, New Saeedabad, district Matiari respectively.

DSP Hafeezur Rehman Baloch, SDPO New Saeedabad, district Matiari has been transferred and directed to report to the Additional IGP office, Hyderabad Region.

Rahat Ali Zaidi, DSP Traffic, Latifabad district Hyderabad was transferred and posted as DSP Complaints Range office, Hyderabad vice Imtiaz Ali Baloch who was transferred and posted as DSP Traffic Latifabad, district Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders.

