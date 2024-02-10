Six Ex CMs KP Defeated By Political Rivals In Election 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) As many as six Chief Ministers of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were defeated in their respective Constituencies during 2024 election by their political rivals.
They include QWP Chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, PTIP Chairman Pervez Khattak, Mehtab Abbassi, PTI Vice Chiarman Mahmood Khan, JUIF leader Akram Durrani and Central Vice President ANP Amir Haider Hoti.
According to ECP results, Aftab Sherpao has been defeated on NA 23 Charsadda-I, Pervez Khattak on NA 34 Nowshera-I, Mehtab Abbasi at Abbottabad, Mahmood Khan at Swat, Akram Durrani at Bannu and Amir Haider Hoti on NA 22 Mardan.
Haider Hoti has resigned as central vice President of Awami National Party after losing the election and announced to serve the party as a political worker.
APP/fam
