Six false rape cases held

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) District police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against individuals filing false rape cases.

According to a police spokesperson,six women have been booked for lodging fake cases in different police stations.

Two cases were registered at City police station,two at Civil Lines and two at Jatoi police station.

The crackdown was being carried out on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Ahmed Khan to discourage the registration of false cases.