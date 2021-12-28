Six family members die due to gas accumulation

At least six members of the same family including three children were killed due to gas accumulation in their room in Gulshan Colony of Hangu district on Tuesday morning

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) ::At least six members of the same family including three children were killed due to gas accumulation in their room in Gulshan Colony of Hangu district on Tuesday morning.

Rescue 1122 said, the ill-fated family residing near Abu Mattar Masjid in Gulshan Colony lit a gas room heater before going to bed and forgot to switch it off in the night.

The burning heater exhausted the oxygen in the room due to which all the six family members were suffocated to death.

Soon after receiving information, officials of the Rescue 1122 reached the scene of the incident and shifted the unconscious family members to the hospital where all were pronounced dead by the doctor.

The dead included the head of the family, Nadir Khan, his wife Naseera, 27-year-old Mehnaz Bibi, Aaima (3), Hashir (1) and Safia Bibi. Moving scenes were witnessed in the area over the deaths of six family members.