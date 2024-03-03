Six Family Members Die In Incident Of Roof Collapse In Khyber
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Six members of the same family including four kids and two women were killed after the roof of their house caved in near Zakhakhel area of Khyber in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) early Sunday morning.
According to a statement from the rescue department, heavy three days continues rains lashed the area and its surrounding, during which the roof of a house collapsed and claimed six lives on the spot, a private news channel
reported.
Rescue 1122 personnel said that they shifted the injured to a hospital.
Locals said that the roof collapse had damaged possessions inside the room such as furniture and other articles.
