Six Family Members Fainted

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Six family members fainted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as six people of the family including five females fainted near Basti Mughal Shaheed Chaman Bypass.

According to Rescue officials, they received a call in which the caller said that family members fell unconscious into a house due to unknown reasons.

Rescue 1122 dispatched two ambulances and the police were also informed.

The rescue staff on location said that six people of the family were unconscious and shifted them to the district headquarters hospital.

The staff also took a sample of cooked food from the house and handed it over to the police and food authority for the test.

The victims were identified as 20 years old Nadia wife of Akhtar, (50) Begum Mai wife of Noor Muhammad, (18) Anila wife of Safdar, (45) Hasina Bibi wife of Muhammad Saifal, Sobia daughter of Muhammad Saiful and Akhtar son of Muhammad Saifal.

