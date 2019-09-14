Six family members hospitalised after consuming tainted tea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019) :Six members of a family were hospitalised after consuming tainted tea at Basti Nonari Peerowal here on Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the family members took tea this morning and after that their condition was deteriorated.

On information Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the affected people to local civil hospital.

The victims were identified as Zubaida Bibi, Muhammad Yaseen, Saima Bibi, Waseem, Haseena Bibi and Iqra.