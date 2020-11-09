UrduPoint.com
Six Family Members Sustain Critical Injuries In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:58 PM

Six members of a family including two women and a minor sustained serious injuries when their car hit a water tank near Baseera bypass at DG Khan road here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Six members of a family including two women and a minor sustained serious injuries when their car hit a water tank near Baseera bypass at DG Khan road here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 sources informed the family was coming to Muzaffargarh from DG Khan to attend a wedding ceremony when its over speeding car collided with a water tank of forest department which was watering plants on the road.

Resultantly, the members sustained critical wounds, the sources said and added that two women have been referred to Nishtar Hospital due to their serious condition.

Over speeding is stated to be the cause of accident, sources confirmed.

More Stories From Pakistan

