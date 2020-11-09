UrduPoint.com
Six Family Members Sustain Injuries In Road Accident

Mon 09th November 2020

Six family members sustain injuries in road accident

Six members of a family including two women and as many minor boarded a car were injured seriously when it hit a water tank near Baseera bypass at DG Khan road here on Monday

MUZAFFAEGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Six members of a family including two women and as many minor boarded a car were injured seriously when it hit a water tank near Baseera bypass at DG Khan road here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 sources informed the family was traveling to Muzaffargarh from DG Khan to attend a wedding ceremony when its over speeding car collided with a water tank of forest department which was watering plants on the road.

as as result the members sustained critical wounds, the sources said and added that two women have been referred to Nishtar Hospital due to their serious condition.

Over speeding is stated to the the cause of accident, they concluded.

